Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $14.01 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,150,000 after purchasing an additional 380,203 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $113.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $116.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.42 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

