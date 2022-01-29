Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $14.57 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 19.2% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 274,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,667,000 after buying an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,260.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $561.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.27. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

