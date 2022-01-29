Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $15.35 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.75.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $16,935,052. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $413.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.70. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.