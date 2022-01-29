Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $15.83 Million Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.64% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of FEZ opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

