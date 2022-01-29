Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $9.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wit LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 12,528,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,650,000 after acquiring an additional 259,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $350,378,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,409,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,125,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

