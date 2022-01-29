Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,620 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.36% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.65. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $131.56 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

