Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 18,736 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,279,000 after buying an additional 265,892 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,948,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,530,000 after buying an additional 490,303 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,178,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,089,000 after buying an additional 202,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.42 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

