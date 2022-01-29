Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,255 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after buying an additional 42,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,325,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $366.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

