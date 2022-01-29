Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 26,523 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.67% of Mueller Industries worth $15,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLI opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.20. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $63.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

