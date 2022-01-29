Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 28,235 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after purchasing an additional 383,163 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.