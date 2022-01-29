Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 50,397 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 50,397 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $29.64 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

