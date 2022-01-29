Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,383 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

