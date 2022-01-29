Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,989 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $733,486,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $380.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $380.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.25.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

