Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.51% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

ILCG opened at $62.95 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75.

