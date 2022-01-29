Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,926 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,584,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,351,000 after purchasing an additional 98,531 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,536,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,289,000 after buying an additional 130,831 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,285,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,235,000 after purchasing an additional 300,962 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.