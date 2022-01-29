Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,727 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $212.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day moving average of $200.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $146.53 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

