Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,215 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,039,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 266,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 170,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

