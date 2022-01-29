RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Short Interest Up 140.4% in January

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 140.4% from the December 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RKFL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. 53,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,589. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data.

