Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) will report sales of $3.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will report full-year sales of $3.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.91 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $14.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02.
Shares of ENVX stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,835,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.
