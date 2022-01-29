Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) will report sales of $3.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will report full-year sales of $3.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.91 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $14.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,835,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

