Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 199,050.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $151.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.50 and a 200-day moving average of $296.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.47 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.69.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

