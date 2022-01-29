ROOBEE Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $7.63 million and $1.56 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012944 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00283049 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

