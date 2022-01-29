Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $15.66 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 3.6% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.51.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $301.71 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.33.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.