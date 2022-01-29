Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $18.77 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 4.3% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.8% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 13,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 148,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 140,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $228.00 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

