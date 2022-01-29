Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $21.16 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,745 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 4.8% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $518.16 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $244.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.