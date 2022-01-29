Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 1,241 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 3.8% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 441,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $114,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2,437.2% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.62.

In other PayPal news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $163.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.08 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

