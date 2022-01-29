Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 345 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,518 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 3.8% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $384.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $569.15 and a 200 day moving average of $583.89. The company has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.97.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

