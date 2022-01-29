Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 699 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.7% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total value of $28,541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $846.35 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,033.21 and a 200-day moving average of $890.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.