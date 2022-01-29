Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 405.30 ($5.47).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.72) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.53) to GBX 420 ($5.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.46) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 335.80 ($4.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 350.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 349.35. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 319.80 ($4.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($5.15).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

