Royale Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $1.28 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $99,465.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,467,274 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

