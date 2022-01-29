Rubic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $225,241.00 (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Rubic has a total market capitalization of $18.56 million and $225,241.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.86 or 0.06777828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00055350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,005.51 or 1.00236965 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

