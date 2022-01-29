Rune (RUNE) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Rune has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Rune has a market cap of $2.05 million and $57.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for $151.44 or 0.00398760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

