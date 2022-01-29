Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RWAY shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.19.
In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 23,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 352,748 shares of company stock worth $4,664,916.
About Runway Growth Finance
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
