Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RWAY shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.19.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 23,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 352,748 shares of company stock worth $4,664,916.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

