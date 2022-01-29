Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWAY shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Shares of RWAY opened at $12.76 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 352,748 shares of company stock worth $4,664,916 in the last three months.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.