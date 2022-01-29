Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWAY shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of RWAY opened at $12.76 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19.
In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 352,748 shares of company stock worth $4,664,916 in the last three months.
About Runway Growth Finance
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
