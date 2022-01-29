Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 231.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of RUPRF opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.10.
About Rupert Resources
