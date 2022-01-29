Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of Rush Enterprises worth $21,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

