Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

RUTH stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $686.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

