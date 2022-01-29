Ryo Currency Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $712.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,916.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.27 or 0.06810376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.80 or 0.00289590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.22 or 0.00781253 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00066344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.77 or 0.00402906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00242034 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

