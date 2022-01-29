S4FE (S4F) Market Cap Reaches $2.94 Million

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. S4FE has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $7,591.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, S4FE has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

About S4FE

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

