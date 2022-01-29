Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.