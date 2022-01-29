SAFE DEAL Trading 9.4% Higher This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $313,961.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00005645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.01 or 0.06743409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,633.41 or 1.00108882 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003192 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,480,544 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,130 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

