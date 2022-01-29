SAFE2 (SAFE2) Market Capitalization Hits $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE2 has traded flat against the dollar. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.57 or 0.06803047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00054061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,854.43 or 0.99910125 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003195 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

