SafeCapital Achieves Market Cap of $8,331.68 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $8,331.68 and approximately $2.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00021633 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000694 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

