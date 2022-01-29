SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.33

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and $1,486.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,080.75 or 0.99932275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00078612 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.59 or 0.00253477 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00164840 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.80 or 0.00330128 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007671 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000715 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

