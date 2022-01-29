SafeInsure Price Up 21% Over Last 7 Days (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $57,429.75 and $94.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00021850 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000694 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,151,607 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

