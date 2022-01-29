SafeMoon Market Cap Hits $620.27 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $620.27 million and $117,258.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.86 or 0.06777828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00055350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,005.51 or 1.00236965 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003190 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.