Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,195.28

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,195.28 ($16.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,252 ($16.89). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,238 ($16.70), with a volume of 653,459 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.54) to GBX 1,470 ($19.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,287.67 ($17.37).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,343.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,195.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $7.50. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In related news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 10,824 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,378 ($18.59), for a total transaction of £149,154.72 ($201,234.11).

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

