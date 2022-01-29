Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.40

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.40 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 52.82 ($0.71). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 45,335 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.97. The firm has a market cap of £72.77 million and a P/E ratio of 21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08.

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

In other Safestyle UK news, insider Robert Neale sold 139,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.70), for a total value of £72,345 ($97,605.23).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.