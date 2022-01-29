Sakura Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (SKU)

Sakura (CURRENCY:SKU) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Sakura has a market cap of $4.69 million and $399,437.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sakura has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Sakura coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0886 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048916 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.58 or 0.06776174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,027.24 or 0.99891919 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Sakura Profile

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sakura

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using U.S. dollars.

