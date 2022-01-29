Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.58

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €30.58 ($34.75) and traded as high as €32.28 ($36.68). Salzgitter shares last traded at €31.94 ($36.30), with a volume of 322,125 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.39) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.46 ($36.89).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

