San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Update

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the December 31st total of 51,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 483,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of SJT stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 498.55% and a net margin of 92.54%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.45%.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

